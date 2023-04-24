Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RADIATION POISONING
158 views
channel image
SALVATORIO
Published Yesterday |

RADIATION POISONING 

Ain't nothing gonna live here  Ain't nothin gonna live

Ain't nothing gonna live here Ain't nothin gonna live

And Satan shall rule for a thousand years


No grass can grow here Or flowers in the Spring

No grass can grow here Or flowers in the Spring

Nothing living or breathing No not a living thing


Radiation poison Radiation poisoning

Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning

Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything


No fish a jumpin' Cotton growin' in the Summertime

No fish a jumpin' Cotton growin' in the Summertime

Nothing living or breathing No not a creature left alive


No pastures of plenty Or harvest in the Fall

No pastures of plenty Or harvest in the Fall

No purple mountains majesty No not a thing at all


Radiation poison  Radiation poisoning

Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning

Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything

 

No babies will be born here No new born infants cry

No babies will be born here No new born infants cry

Their mothers and their fathers got radiation poisoning they died


A black and grey cloud All above the fruitless plain

A black and grey cloud All above the fruitless plain

A cold wind is a-blowing down A death dealing radioactive rain


Radiation poison Radiation poisoning

Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning

Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything


Ain't nothin gonna live here Ain't nothing gonna live 

Ain't nothin gonna live here Ain't nothin'going to live

And Satan shall rule for a thousand years 


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna 

COPYRIGHT 2023




Keywords
worldradiationwarnuclearthreepoisoning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket