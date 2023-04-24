RADIATION POISONING

Ain't nothing gonna live here Ain't nothin gonna live

Ain't nothing gonna live here Ain't nothin gonna live

And Satan shall rule for a thousand years





No grass can grow here Or flowers in the Spring

No grass can grow here Or flowers in the Spring

Nothing living or breathing No not a living thing





Radiation poison Radiation poisoning

Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning

Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything





No fish a jumpin' Cotton growin' in the Summertime

No fish a jumpin' Cotton growin' in the Summertime

Nothing living or breathing No not a creature left alive





No pastures of plenty Or harvest in the Fall

No pastures of plenty Or harvest in the Fall

No purple mountains majesty No not a thing at all





Radiation poison Radiation poisoning

Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning

Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything

No babies will be born here No new born infants cry

No babies will be born here No new born infants cry

Their mothers and their fathers got radiation poisoning they died





A black and grey cloud All above the fruitless plain

A black and grey cloud All above the fruitless plain

A cold wind is a-blowing down A death dealing radioactive rain





Radiation poison Radiation poisoning

Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning

Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything





Ain't nothin gonna live here Ain't nothing gonna live

Ain't nothin gonna live here Ain't nothin'going to live

And Satan shall rule for a thousand years



Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

COPYRIGHT 2023











