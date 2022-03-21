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A bathroom brainpower hack you’ll RESIST…
jroseland
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112 views • March 21, 2022
Recently, I cycled off liquid Nicotine USP solution as my primary smart drug, so I've been taking freezing cold showers in the mornings for a hit of adrenalin to start the day.
Regular cold shock therapy is a totally underrated mindset hack. A chance to push through your mind's resistance to getting outside your comfort zone. Rationally you know that a little cold isn't going to kill you, but your body is screaming at you to go back to comfort. It's a chance to have a daily victory over irrational fear along with being a consummate biohack with a multitude of longevity-promoting effects.

📑 Read - Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1843-cold-shock
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Invest at least $100 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
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Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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