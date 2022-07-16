RT follows Akhmad Battalion in cleanup of Privolye, LPR

RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroying Deep State censorship! - If you have a channel, re-post it. They can't fight us all.

"Northwest of Lisichansk, in the town of Privolye, the clean-up operation begins. The sights in the town are all too familiar – fortifications dug among farmland, bullet casings strewn in the streets. A dead Ukrainian soldier lies mangled from mortar fire, yet no signs of an explosion can be seen, and the uniform is strangely shorn of chevrons and insignia. The men of the Akhmad Battalion have seen this before, and carefully dispose of the body at a safe distance from the mine that may be hidden." - RT News