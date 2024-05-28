Create New Account
Electrostatic "Gravity" 4: Faraday Cages
Come jump in on this conversation and more on our free public debate board.

https://miro.com/welcome/dXVEbXhIbTFhQzZLbEVRMmJlNVNHUzk2TVZpTE9DdHJuNXVKd1I3aG1FVHFiS1pvdkU0WVhmY0VtS1ZxUFUzYXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=186776421688


Joe Rogan clip with Terrance Howard: https://youtu.be/g197xdRZsW0?si=uiMGut7krNXkEkG-

Physics Girl video: https://youtu.be/ot4_jVFXxUU?si=nmOi3ZPdPI7bCk0K

Faraday Cage Misconceptions: https://youtu.be/GYLn7wgGxPo?si=iVWdnsJi8gIoKA1F

Zach's Faraday Cage demonstrations: https://www.youtube.com/live/vCBAKXo6hxI?si=eXdBYUH_hy_Xeaxi

Zach's Electrostatic demonstrations:

https://youtu.be/kcFnoY0lVTI?si=NnQtJuWGeZCiZdhE

Further Electrostatic Demonstrations: https://youtu.be/ViZNgU-Yt-Y?si=8Y3EZLgPqAGweSWM



 @gudtims4all @GLOBEBUSTERS1

Music credit to Home Alone & Tetris Attack

*If anyone is up for a Tetris Attack battle on the Nintendo Switch, let me know!* ❤️❤️❤️

