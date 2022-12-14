Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: Una metamorfosis increíble
The Berean Call
Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org


Ver a una mujer magníficamente ataviada, sosteniendo las riendas mientras cabalga una bestia aterradora que devora el mundo, era motivo justificado de asombro. Sin embargo, Juan parece haber quedado estupefacto por algo más: en realidad, por la mujer misma (“y cuando la vi, quedé asombrado con gran asombro”). ¿Por qué? ¿Sería porque era una figura religiosa? Es difícil creer eso.

En los días de Juan era un hecho generalizado que la religión ejerciera gran autoridad. La iglesia y el estado estaban unidos, pero la religión jugaba el papel dominante. Si la mujer sólo representaba la religión del mundo pagano, Juan no se habría sorprendido. ¿Qué había respecto a esta mujer que lo asombró tanto? ¿La habría conocido antes y quedó pasmado por la increíble transformación?


