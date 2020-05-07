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CRUSADE OF PRAYERS 92-123
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13 views • May 07, 2020
Crusade Prayer (120) Stop the Spread of War
O my sweet Jesus, take away the wars, which destroy humanity.
Protect the innocents from suffering.
Protect the souls who try to bring true peace.
Open the hearts of those afflicted by the pain of war.
Protect the young and vulnerable.
Save all souls whose lives are destroyed by war.
Strengthen all of us, dear Jesus, who pray for the souls of all God‘s children and grant us the Grace to withstand the suffering, which may be given to us during times of strife.
We beg You to stop the spread of war and bring souls into the Sacred Refuge of Your Heart. Amen.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/03/08/litanies-and-crusade-prayers/
O my sweet Jesus, take away the wars, which destroy humanity.
Protect the innocents from suffering.
Protect the souls who try to bring true peace.
Open the hearts of those afflicted by the pain of war.
Protect the young and vulnerable.
Save all souls whose lives are destroyed by war.
Strengthen all of us, dear Jesus, who pray for the souls of all God‘s children and grant us the Grace to withstand the suffering, which may be given to us during times of strife.
We beg You to stop the spread of war and bring souls into the Sacred Refuge of Your Heart. Amen.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/03/08/litanies-and-crusade-prayers/
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