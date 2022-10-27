Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rebuke Of The Wise Judge.
Proverbs 25:12 (NIV).
12) Like an earring of gold or an ornament of fine gold
is the rebuke of a wise judge to a listening ear.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The reprimand of the wise reveals jewelry of precious gold.
https://pc1.tiny.us/47tcr3zj
#earring #gold #ornament #fine #gold #rebuke #wise #judge #listening #ear
