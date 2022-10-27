Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rebuke Of The Wise Judge.

Proverbs 25:12 (NIV).

12) Like an earring of gold or an ornament of fine gold

is the rebuke of a wise judge to a listening ear.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The reprimand of the wise reveals jewelry of precious gold.

