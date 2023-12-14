Dr. Jane Ruby
Dec 12, 2023
12/11/23 Dr. Jane makes a personal statement to the public on today's dismissal of the vexatious $25 million dollar lawsuit filed against her by the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA shots Robert Malone, in Federal District Court, Western District of Virginia. The Judge agreed with our Motion to Dismiss!! God is great!!
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40vnxe-statement-by-dr.-jane-ruby-free-speech-lives.html
