JD Vance Will Be Removed As Vice President. Expect Ben Carson To Replace Him Very Soon
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
287 views • 23 hours ago

Trump’s Not Dead, but It Sounds Like JD Vance Wouldn’t Mind If He Were. Vance, the most universally loathed vice president since Aaron Burr, is ready to step in at a moment’s notice. It seems that somebody lost the president over the weekend. And wherever he was, it seems he lost his phone for the weekend. There even were rumors that he’d passed on! That he was no more! He had ceased to be! He’d expired and gone to meet his maker! That he was a stiff! Bereft of life, he rests in peace! That his metabolic processes are now history! He was off the twig! He’d kicked the bucket. He’d shuffled off his mortal coil, rung down the curtain, and joined the bleeding choir invisible.


Ben Carson Is VP When Trump Is Assassinated: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm22NDHcNiDhzv9jJShQEr9S&si=PjZJbl9J2dTVCOBX


Donald Trump Assassination Dreams. Slavery Returns In Southern States. Chaos Coming To America https://youtu.be/UMnjCBRHiOk


Turns out he’s alive, at least the husk of him is. But since his White House is managing this situation even worse than they’ve managed the whole Epstein business, opinions on his viability remain divided. They issued what can reasonably be called a proof-of-life photo that seemed to be taken from the moon, and he still looked like death on a cracker. And J Divan Vance took the chance to become the living embodiment of Mr. Dooley’s classic description of a vice president.


#BenCarson

#JDVance

#DonaldTrump

#VPCarson

#VP

#VicePresident


donald trumpbible prophecyben carsontrump assassinationseventh day adventistwhite house destroyeddark dayben carson vpabraham lincoln assassinationben carson prophecyjd vance replacementben carson presidentjd vance removedadvent movement 1863judgment of america
