The Collapse of Fake News: Signs You Can't Ignore

In this episode, we explore the unraveling of mainstream narratives as fake news outlets face declining trust and influence. From shifting public opinion to major media corrections, the cracks in the system are becoming impossible to ignore.
We discuss:How declining viewership and readership signal a shift in media consumption
The rise of independent journalism and alternative platforms
Key retractions and scandals exposing biased reporting
The role of social media in amplifying or dismantling narratives
What the collapse of fake news means for the future of media
Join us as we break down the fall of fake news and uncover the truth behind these seismic changes in journalism.