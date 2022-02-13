© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FROM 17 CENTS TO $2,000 – $3,000 FAIR VALUE SILVER, QUANTIFIED.
Follow
1
Share
Report
253 views • February 13, 2022
Chris Marcus from Arcadia Economics and Rafi Farber from End Game Investor join me to expose the crimes and the names of those committing the crimes of manipulating the silver and gold markets, as we quantify the current real world fair market prices of silver and gold. God bless friends, keep on stackin’.
SGTREPORT.COM
SGTREPORT.COM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.