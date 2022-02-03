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And We Know 3.2.2022 COLONEL drops TRUTH b@mbs, Biden embarrassment, Pfiz#r exposed! PRAY!
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496 views • March 04, 2022
LT at And We Know. 3.2.2022.
What a storm we are in now… Ukraine is causing confusion in all types of ways, the demonic gathered to hear their masked man limp through a terrible speech, Jessie waters exposes more on his show, we will show more on PUTIN and former speeches he made regarding Christianity and more vax deaths and enlarged hearts that we can’t ignore.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw8zoa-3.2.2022-colonel-drops-truth-bmbs-biden-embarrassment-finger-lakes-and-jbs-.html
What a storm we are in now… Ukraine is causing confusion in all types of ways, the demonic gathered to hear their masked man limp through a terrible speech, Jessie waters exposes more on his show, we will show more on PUTIN and former speeches he made regarding Christianity and more vax deaths and enlarged hearts that we can’t ignore.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw8zoa-3.2.2022-colonel-drops-truth-bmbs-biden-embarrassment-finger-lakes-and-jbs-.html
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