Traore laughs in a British journalist's face after she claims... - clip 2

"Name a city. There are only a few cities I haven't visited yet." - Ibrahim Traore laughs in a British journalist's face after she claims 60% of his country is controlled by jihadists and tells him he can look up those "facts" online.

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Iran has opened its airspace and some airports for the first time since February 28, the country's aviation authorities reported.

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Iran says the Strait of Hormuz is back under strict military control because of the American blockade.

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The IRGC intelligence service arrested members of espionage cells from the USA, Israel, and the UK in the provinces of Mazandaran, Kerman, and Eastern Azerbaijan, which were preparing military aggression and engaged in armament, sabotage, smuggling, and organizing riots.