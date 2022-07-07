NASA Chief Says China Trying To Take Over the Moon

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07/05/2022 WION News: NASA chief Bill Nelson says China is trying to take over the moon. He also accused China of stealing technology from other nations and was learning how to destroy satellites launched by other countries