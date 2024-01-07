Do Christians read or do they study their bibles?

A brief and biblical answer regarding if Christians are to simply read or if they are called to study their Bibles.
Providing biblical teachings without denominational or man made traditional influence. Living and serving the Lord Jesus Christ in Spirit and in Truth as is required and intended for Christians by God through His holy word.
Questions or concerns? Need further understanding about something mentioned within videos, or have a video request, please reach out @[email protected].
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.