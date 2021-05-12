© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rob Interviews Craig Campobasso a Fellow Inner Circle Member of Dr Frank Stranges
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • May 12, 2021
I met Craig at Frank Stranges Inner circle meeting in Las Vegas in 2004. In this interview, we catch up on our work furthering the Venusian mission to provide people with an understanding of the reality of the message of peace and worldwide change. Craig wrote the screenplay for his movie called Stranger at the Pentagon about Dr Stranges meeting with Valiant Thor at the Pentagon. Val was sent to offered the powers that be to begin an interplanetary cultural exchange with the galactic federation.Ike wanted to make it happen but the deep state Reptillian Black Sun group wanted nothing to do within and made a deal with Tall greys instead exchanging technology for human lives and alleged harmless monitoring. We have been paying for it ever since. Craig has researched over 80 races and it is in his new book.
"The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac: The Ultimate Guide to Greys, Reptilians, Hybrids, and Nordics"
LINK TO BUY PERSONALIZED & AUTOGRAPHED COPIES OF BOOK
https://www.autobiographyofanet.com/other-books
BOOK TRAILER
https://youtu.be/WJGVOJ4ralM
"The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac: The Ultimate Guide to Greys, Reptilians, Hybrids, and Nordics"
LINK TO BUY PERSONALIZED & AUTOGRAPHED COPIES OF BOOK
https://www.autobiographyofanet.com/other-books
BOOK TRAILER
https://youtu.be/WJGVOJ4ralM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.