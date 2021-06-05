Who is Behind BLM, ANTIFA. Comey Admitted in 2003 he was a communist.

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At the end of this clip they dug up a statement from 2003 (NewYork Magazine article) when COMEY admitted he was a communist !
John Guandolo is a National Security Advisor. He is founder of Understanding the Threat, and is a Veteran who also worked with the FBI Counterterrorism Division and DOD in Strategic Analysis on the Global Islamic Movement
website - https://www.understandingthethreat.com/