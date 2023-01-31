"Jesus Raises Lazarus From The Grave"

One of Jesus'
miracles that he performed on earth was the raising of his friend Lazarus from
the grave. Lazarus has been dead and buried for four days. He and his sisters were friends of Jesus who
had visited their home earlier. When
Lazarus became ill they sent a messenger to Jesus to come and heal their
brother. Jesus lingered though and
didn't go for a few more days. He knew
that Lazarus would die if he didn't heal him, but Jesus wanted to give a sing
to his disciples so that they would believe in his powers. They finally traveled the distance to
Lazarus, only to find out that he was already dead. Jesus went to his grave and commanded Lazarus
to "come forth." Immediately
Lazarus walked out of the grave and was completely fine! Many believed on Jesus after this miracle.
