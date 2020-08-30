The Pharmaceutical Industry steal your money and KILL you

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Pharmaceutical drugs are produced by organized crime syndicates, says Professor Peter Gøtzsche. The official definition of organized crime closely matches the activities of the largest drug companies. Most of the large pharma companies show that they have all been repeatedly convicted of marketing harmful—often fatal—drugs; substantial fraud; price manipulation; and concealment of evidence. The billions of dollars in fines levied against them for these offences pale in comparison to the profits they continue to make, so these convictions are merely the cost of doing business.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=betjCsvovL0
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