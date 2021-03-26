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Human Harvest [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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40 views • March 26, 2021
Zachary Denman, March 25, 2021
Human harvest follows Kain and Jarah who run from the city and take refuge in the London woodlands. Kain explains how the harvesting began and how the transhumanism agenda evolved… The story continues…
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDmcpqFOEtA
Human harvest follows Kain and Jarah who run from the city and take refuge in the London woodlands. Kain explains how the harvesting began and how the transhumanism agenda evolved… The story continues…
Please Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDmcpqFOEtA
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