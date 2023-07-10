Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE STUART LIGHT TANK IN WAR THUNDER ROCKS!!!!
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
7 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
32 views
Published Monday

Not just a good game here but this little tank fills a much needed place in the beginner American line up. Play this to win! Just remember you need to place your shots, great practice for later when you will perish fast if you dont shoot the right place first on an enemy. That's my nearby Stuart in the pic! And me on top! We will cover that one (its better brother) in my next vid.

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket