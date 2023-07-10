THE STUART LIGHT TANK IN WAR THUNDER ROCKS!!!!

Not just a good game here but this little tank fills a much needed place in the beginner American line up. Play this to win! Just remember you need to place your shots, great practice for later when you will perish fast if you dont shoot the right place first on an enemy. That's my nearby Stuart in the pic! And me on top! We will cover that one (its better brother) in my next vid.
