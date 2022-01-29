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Know your Status
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33 views • January 29, 2022
A great way to remind the fraudulent administrative courts about their lower status. The law of the land is Natural Law, creation law, as in God created Man, Man Created government to protect Man’s property, Government created all the other bullshit that is in service to its creators. They serve us. They are our employees and they forgot their place. So remind them. And stand strong in your truth.
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