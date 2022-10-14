Child Groomers & Activist Pimps… Diabolical Evil – Mama Bear Goes All The Way Off On School Board

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I agree with this woman... and if your school board is doing this shit, you should demand they step down and face charges immediately. If they refuse, then each one of them should be shot in the head or thrown feet first into a wood chipper.
Mirrored - Red Voice Media
Thanks to The Crowhouse for heads up