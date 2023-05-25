5/25/2023 -- Large M6.6 Earthquake strikes Central America Panama Colombia - Expected region struck

6 days ago, Central America was warned from South Mexico to Panama to be on watch for up to a M7.0 range earthquake , told to watch for up to 7 days. Here is the video issued on the warning from May 18, 2023:
• 5/18/2023 -- Larg...
https://youtu.be/KkSAFzK1VFI
Today, May 25, 2023 - the warned area, Central America - South Mexico to Panama / Colombia has been struck by a large M6.6 earthquake. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
M 6.6 - Panama-Colombia border region
2023-05-25 03:05:33 (UTC)
8.889°N 77.123°W
10.0 km depth
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.