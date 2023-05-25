Create New Account
5/25/2023 -- Large M6.6 Earthquake strikes Central America Panama Colombia - Expected region struck
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

6 days ago, Central America was warned from South Mexico to Panama to be on watch for up to a M7.0 range earthquake , told to watch for up to 7 days. Here is the video issued on the warning from May 18, 2023:


https://youtu.be/KkSAFzK1VFI

Today, May 25, 2023 - the warned area, Central America - South Mexico to Panama / Colombia has been struck by a large M6.6 earthquake. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...


M 6.6 - Panama-Colombia border region

2023-05-25 03:05:33 (UTC)

8.889°N 77.123°W

10.0 km depth


Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

