Solutions: The Counter-Economic Underground Railroad

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38448
Derrick Broze of TheConsciousResistance.com joins us today to provide an update on the counter-economic underground railroad which we discussed last year. The first group has crossed the border and more people than ever are looking to escape the Collapsing States of America and finding freedom elsewhere. We discuss the exit and build strategy, Freedom Cells, and how you can find out more about the growing number of people who are looking to start communities of purpose.