Jews are the Problem on Nordic Frontier Episode #265 (Jul 18, 2023)

NORDIC FRONTIER. For the first time ever, we have invited a non-white guest on the show. We will be talking to Ayo Kimathi, about his book “the Jews are the problem” and about how the jews are the problem.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.