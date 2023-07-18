Create New Account
Jews are the Problem on Nordic Frontier Episode #265 (Jul 18, 2023)
You Can't Handle the Truth
NORDIC FRONTIER. For the first time ever, we have invited a non-white guest on the show. We will be talking to Ayo Kimathi, about his book “the Jews are the problem” and about how the jews are the problem.


Keywords
jewsgenocidezionismayo kimathicooperative nationalismsmallhats

