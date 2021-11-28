Katie Hopkins: "Marketing 101" and the New Super Scary “OMICRON” Variant!

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British commentator Katie Hopkins humorously explains the basic marketing techniques being deployed by public health officials, governments, and the "FAKE NEWS!" lamestream media to keep the COVID compliant public in a panic. BTW, it has also been pointed out that “Omicron” is an anagram of “Moronic”.
Katie Hopkins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22C33ML_MB8