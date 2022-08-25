"God so loved the world", does that mean you should? Take 3.

"God so loved the world", does that mean you should? 7-13-22

"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." Of course this whole verse is the primary purpose of the Bible. My confusion came from the "God so loved the world" part. When I first looked this verse up, of course during a football game, it discouraged me from reading the Bible because it made me think if god loved the world I had to, and I have always had a supply chain shortage of Love for the world. So I thought I was doomed out of the gate. Then years later when I finally did read the Bible, I read in James chapter 4 verse 4 where it says, "Unfaithful creatures! Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God." I had to read this verse 5 times and look up enmity before it sank in. I have to say the world made no sense at all until I read the Bible. Thanks for watching and have a great day.











