Mind Invaders Chapter 15 - Swallowed Up!

Yelling a command in Russian , Chernov raced into the street. Because of the now-stalled traffic he was able to make much faster time than Viktor and had gained considerable ground on his quarry by the time he entered Rue Debarcadere. The two FSB officers jumped into the limousine and took off with tires screaming, but had to apply the brakes almost immediately. As they turned left into Port de Maillot to make their way around the traffic circle, their progress was impeded by the mass of autos and trucks backed up behind the five-car collision.



