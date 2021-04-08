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Documentary - mRNA Vaccine Trials THE WHOLE TRUE STORY
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685 views • April 08, 2021
In recent correspondence with BGB the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the following:
"The approval for use of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in the UK followed a rigorous scientific assessment of all the available evidence of quality, safety and effectiveness by the UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)".
Cold, callous and deliberate misinformation. Find out the True Whole Story by watching this documentary.
For more information go to: https://biggeesblog.cymru
"The approval for use of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in the UK followed a rigorous scientific assessment of all the available evidence of quality, safety and effectiveness by the UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)".
Cold, callous and deliberate misinformation. Find out the True Whole Story by watching this documentary.
For more information go to: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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