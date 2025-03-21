Zelensky 'kind of agreed' right away to hand over control of Zaporozhye NPP to Trump — Keith Kellogg

"The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the largest power plant in Europe, providing one-third of the power for the rest of Ukraine," Trump’s Ukraine envoy pointed out, adding that.

(Yeah he agreed because it's not his. Russia has been in control of it and fought hard. No way that Russian will agree with the very Ukraine leaning Kellogg. He needs milk poured over his flakiness! Cynthia)

Adding about gas explosion video last night:

❗️A criminal case has been opened in connection with the destruction of the Sudzha gas distribution station in the Kursk region by Ukrainian military forces, Russia's Investigative Committee reported.

The investigation found out that on March 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces deliberately blew up the station, causing significant damage to the facility.



