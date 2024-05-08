With All Your Knowledge, Get Understanding!!!

As I commune with the Holy Spirit He is impressing upon me the importance of understanding. Let me give you the most obvious example ever presented.

When Adam and Eve ate from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, they only knew that they were naked in that moment. It is the tree of wisdom. But what good is it without understanding? Instead, a curse on all men, and Death and Sin were allowed to enter in this earthly realm.

Satan deceived them intentionally. Fully aware that disobedience leads to sin and sin leads to death.