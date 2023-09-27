Create New Account
A Powerful Word from the Lord on Yom Kippur
Ark of Grace Ministries
Join Amanda as she shares an urgent Word from the Lord on Yom Kippur. The Lord speaks about Ukraine and Russia, growth needed in the Church, the Supreme Court and much more. You do not want to miss this explosive Word of warning and encouragement. Tune in Tuesday, September 26 @4pm EDT.

