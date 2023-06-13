U.S. GOVERNMENT WARNS OF RUSSIAN CYBER ATTACK

The U.S. Government is warning "We the People" about a possible Russian Cyber Attack on U.S. soil. "Russia, Russia, Russia" Is this yet another attempt to blame Russia for the Deep State's actions against U.S. Citizens?
Our Videos Are Dedicated to our Lord and Saviour JESUS CHRIST
https://awalkwiththelord.com
If You Like Our Work You May Donate By Visiting the Donation Station: https://awalkwiththelord.com/donation-station or https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/awwtlmin
Buy Us A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWWTL
A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
FAIR USE NOTICE Our videos may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.
We are making such material available in an effort to advance understanding of religious, spiritual, conspiratorial, current events, historical, educational, environmental, financial, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, or other issues. This constitutes 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Section 107 of U.S. Copyright Law.
Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes of advancing the understanding of religious, spiritual, conspiratorial, current events, historical, educational, environmental, financial, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, or other issues, is not an infringement of any US Copyright Law.
https://awalkwiththelord.com/fair-use-notice
See more of Our Videos Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BoLm08FmoehU/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.