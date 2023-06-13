Create New Account
U.S. GOVERNMENT WARNS OF RUSSIAN CYBER ATTACK
A Walk With the Lord Ministry
Published 15 hours ago

The U.S. Government is warning "We the People" about a possible Russian Cyber Attack on U.S. soil. "Russia, Russia, Russia" Is this yet another attempt to blame Russia for the Deep State's actions against U.S. Citizens?

Our Videos Are Dedicated to our Lord and Saviour JESUS CHRIST
https://awalkwiththelord.com
