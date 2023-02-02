General Flynn: “ Biden… in his last year as Vice President, he visited Ukraine 12 or 13 times"

General Flynn: “Vice President Biden… in the last year that he was the Vice President, he visited Ukraine 12 or 13 times…

You have to ask why? And every single one of those trips needs to be investigated. How many of them did Hunter participate on? Or how many did Joe Biden bring his brother on? All these kinds of issues, the type of questions that need to be asked, and it doesn’t need to be asked in back rooms. It needs to be asked in public.”

The General then called for Jim Jordan to dig into the entire Obama administration.

