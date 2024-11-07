“If Trump wins that Epstein client list is gonna become public”

— Elon Musk

WE ARE WAITING!

Adding, an opinion piece, from Gary Nolan:

End of Empire? Trump’s Return and the Mirage of Peace



Trump’s don't call it a comeback, coupled with GOP control over the Senate and House, is being hailed as a “people’s revolution.” The headlines scream it’s a rejection of woke ideology, an overturning of the maligant neoliberal order. But here’s the real question lurking beneath the confetti: could this seismic shift mean an end to America’s forever wars, or will it be just another chapter in the empire’s well-rehearsed script?



Let’s remember, during his first term, Trump flirted with the idea of scaling down America’s military footprint, inciting the Deep State’s ire at every turn. He talked about “America First” while the war machine, entrenched in its addiction to foreign intervention, clawed at his ambitions. Now, he’s back. The Republican sweep is a mandate, but is it a mandate for peace? Or merely a permission slip for the military-industrial complex to pivot toward new, more profitable theaters of conflict?



Consider the stakes. America’s multi-trillion-dollar adventures across the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia haven’t spread democracy or freedom, they’ve cultivated proxy wars, shattered economies, and filled the coffers of defense giants. Under Biden-Harris, the empire doubled down on NATO expansion, funneled billions into Ukraine, and heightened tensions with Beijing and Moscow what feels like milliseconds to doomdsday midnight. The military behemoth stayed fed, while America’s own infrastructure crumbled. And yet, here we are, being asked to believe that the empire will voluntarily shrink?



The real test lies not in Trump’s rhetoric but in his willingness to dismantle Washington’s holy grails: the CIA, the Pentagon, and a State Department dripping with interventionist zeal. If he’s serious, he’ll have to untangle America from the web of alliances and proxy wars that have propped up its global reach for decades. But the GOP’s hawkish underbelly looms, and history tells us that even the loudest calls for “peace” can be diluted into controlled populism.



Meanwhile, the world is no longer waiting for the U.S. to grow tired of its own empire. From BRICS nations championing multipolarity to regional blocs asserting autonomy, the Global Majority is already building a new architecture, one where Washington’s veto power is waning. They’ve seen the puppet show before, presidents promising “peace” while signing defense contracts behind closed doors. If this era is truly different, America would need to turn inward, choosing roads and bridges over drone strikes, diplomacy over dominance.



And so, as Trump prepares to reclaim the Oval Office, the stakes are existential—not just for his legacy but for America’s very identity. Is this the twilight of empire? Or is it yet another flickering illusion in the theater of endless war?

- Gerry Nolan