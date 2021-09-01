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Toronto Freedom March - 8/28/21 to Kristia Freeland Finance Minister: TRAITOR!! Watch for it! - O'Siem We are all Family
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30 views • September 01, 2021
Clips and pics from the weekly Freedom Rally and March in downtown Toronto (every Saturday, 12 Noon, Queen's Park).
This video offers a glimpse of the rally and march, as well as a bit of a guided tour through some of our downtown Toronto neighborhoods including Yorkville, Yonge and Bloor, Queen West, Kensington Market and more.
Check out the protest outside Kristia Freeland's office - "Traitor!"
Join the Bird Clan Messenger Channel and Bird Clan Patriot Chat on Telegram to keep up with all the political news connect with fantastic people from around the world.
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This video offers a glimpse of the rally and march, as well as a bit of a guided tour through some of our downtown Toronto neighborhoods including Yorkville, Yonge and Bloor, Queen West, Kensington Market and more.
Check out the protest outside Kristia Freeland's office - "Traitor!"
Join the Bird Clan Messenger Channel and Bird Clan Patriot Chat on Telegram to keep up with all the political news connect with fantastic people from around the world.
https://t.me/BirdClanMessenger
https://t.me/BirdClanChat
Like, follow, and share Bird Clan Messenger posts on Facebook & join our private Facebook group, The Bear’s Nest.
https://www.facebook.com/BirdClanMessengerNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thebearsnest
Check out our videos on YouTube and Rumble.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnAQrQfa9EIHvtcvcd7rwdA
https://rumble.com/c/c-362005
https://www.birdclanmessenger.com
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