Quantum Reality Deletions, Assimilation and the Alpha Omega Code Within Us

May 29, 2020MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY. BOOK SPIRITUAL EXCAVARION SESSIONS VIA: [email protected] Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected]

The quantum reality machina has been causing tares in the fabric of time and space causing fluxing displacement fields that are attributing to deletions of reality, consciousness and heirstory. There have been deletions in what are the current populations of species as well as the constant altering of the Mandela affect and the physics of 'reality' or what constituted reality, a digital simulated projection with scripted code. We are the Alpha & Omega Prime Creation existing on all levels outside of all manipulations, timestamps, timecodes and all synthetic overlays that exist to try and counterfeit our PRIME CREATION and our Original Prime Codes which CANNOT AND WILL NOT EVER BE broken into or hacked or stolen! We need to remember our original Terrah hEarth and bring it through in original memory, maps, colours, names, original Sun, original skies, original memory. We cannot allow the deletions to continue nor proliferate as the quantum computer machina attempts to assimilate our Prime Essence, consciousness and Creation! This counterfeit system reality is attempting to counterfeit all aspects of our consciousness, world, Meta-Verses and even the Holy Spirit in what is one of the most sinister inverted agendas planned and has been in the making for a very long time! I DO NOT CONSENT AND I REVOKE ANY AND ALL CONSENT THAT HAS BEEN AGREED UPON ON WHETHER THROUGH THE CONSCIOUS, UNCONSCIOUS, SUBCONSCIOUS AND ASTRAL DREAMING INCLUDING ALL LEVELS, DIMENSIONS AND TIME IN TIMELESSNESS! Within us are ALL the HEAVENS the Infini-Verses the uninvited Meta-Verses! Heaven is within you! They are orchestrating and engineering a worldwide economic and food crash, shortage while promoting a dangerous 'injection ion' for a further agenda in their totalitarian control. They cannot take what we don't give them so let us all stand in our Sovereignty and power of All that we ARE AND COME FROM in Origin of Prime Original Golden Fire Creation! : Lauda Leon. ~

DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, they will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their infinite experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any violation against or misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and Inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon

