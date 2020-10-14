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Tore Says Wednesday 10-14-2020: Pander Plays - Attacking Religion - Core Level - Ongoing War - Forced Hand - Untouchable - Need To Know
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39 views • October 14, 2020
Twitch.Tv/ToreSays
The SCOTUS hearing goes smarmy. Dims look bad attacking women and religion. Some historical context on HRC in the MidEast. There's a real shooting war going on right now. BHO has no idea how done they are. How is Pakistan involved? It was a setup for a trophy kill. How they forced victims to cooperate in spy versus spy. It's more than just blow back. Secure coms is what they lacked. Who's the groomer? Keep a good foundation built from faith and family.
The SCOTUS hearing goes smarmy. Dims look bad attacking women and religion. Some historical context on HRC in the MidEast. There's a real shooting war going on right now. BHO has no idea how done they are. How is Pakistan involved? It was a setup for a trophy kill. How they forced victims to cooperate in spy versus spy. It's more than just blow back. Secure coms is what they lacked. Who's the groomer? Keep a good foundation built from faith and family.
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