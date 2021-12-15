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Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 1) [June 27th, 2018]
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90 views • December 15, 2021
Note/Diary: 'The Father, The Son and the Holy Spirit...
I have all my life listen to and trusted my sixth sense, my intuition, my instinct, my 'bullshit detector'.
I sometimes call it 'A Morning Thought'...
Most of the channels I have followed since Dec 2019 and up to today are 'coincidentally' Christians.
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
One link to Q drops: qanon.pub
And I am convinced that thre people behind "Out of Shadows Official 2020" also has seen yhis video and been inspired to make their documentary
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
I'm often experiencing it - can it be the Holy Spirit talking to me?
Who say that this 'Rabbit Hole' should I jump down in, investigate and then share?
So here comes a 'series' of 6-7 videos, the first from more than 3 years, 5 months ago and forward until today.
Remember I know nothing and the best Lie contains a LOT of Truth...
And I can 'smell' a master manipulator liar very fast...
The sad think are that meny people lies in order for other people to like them or to achieve something, usually money or power.
Something I all my life has been completely do not care about.
I just need a place to live and have money for 'the day of the way'.
I also don't care if people like me, I'm my own authentic me, I don't lie and say things as they are, call a spade for a spade and a pedophile for a pedophile and a satanist for a satanist.
All people gets 'the longest way' in just being they own authentic self, and the best way to feel good about yourself, is to be and accept you own authentic person you are...
Because if you can't be and accept yourselves as you are, you can not feel good with yourself and help other people...
I also accept others as they are, no matter how they are, just they are not evil ot mischievous or violent to others.
I do not like that.
What I work on my self the most and has done for many years is to forgive other people, Especially those who are systematically deliberate and are accomplice in the death of others, suicide
and those who have set fire to themselves because they can't manage it anymore...
Exactly as the Bible says: Forgive Me My Trespases as I (Shal) Forgive Those Who Trespass Against Me/Us (And Others).
This is hard and difficulty for me and working on it every day.
The first 3 videos I had on my old HD, 'coincidentally' with .srt subtitles, so I but them all in.
Q - The Plan To Save The World, by Joe Masepoes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8 - This video isn't available anymore
"Q: The Plan To Save the World"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/knsKuXaYwN9I/
-> 404 - Page not found
I have all my life listen to and trusted my sixth sense, my intuition, my instinct, my 'bullshit detector'.
I sometimes call it 'A Morning Thought'...
Most of the channels I have followed since Dec 2019 and up to today are 'coincidentally' Christians.
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
One link to Q drops: qanon.pub
And I am convinced that thre people behind "Out of Shadows Official 2020" also has seen yhis video and been inspired to make their documentary
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
I'm often experiencing it - can it be the Holy Spirit talking to me?
Who say that this 'Rabbit Hole' should I jump down in, investigate and then share?
So here comes a 'series' of 6-7 videos, the first from more than 3 years, 5 months ago and forward until today.
Remember I know nothing and the best Lie contains a LOT of Truth...
And I can 'smell' a master manipulator liar very fast...
The sad think are that meny people lies in order for other people to like them or to achieve something, usually money or power.
Something I all my life has been completely do not care about.
I just need a place to live and have money for 'the day of the way'.
I also don't care if people like me, I'm my own authentic me, I don't lie and say things as they are, call a spade for a spade and a pedophile for a pedophile and a satanist for a satanist.
All people gets 'the longest way' in just being they own authentic self, and the best way to feel good about yourself, is to be and accept you own authentic person you are...
Because if you can't be and accept yourselves as you are, you can not feel good with yourself and help other people...
I also accept others as they are, no matter how they are, just they are not evil ot mischievous or violent to others.
I do not like that.
What I work on my self the most and has done for many years is to forgive other people, Especially those who are systematically deliberate and are accomplice in the death of others, suicide
and those who have set fire to themselves because they can't manage it anymore...
Exactly as the Bible says: Forgive Me My Trespases as I (Shal) Forgive Those Who Trespass Against Me/Us (And Others).
This is hard and difficulty for me and working on it every day.
The first 3 videos I had on my old HD, 'coincidentally' with .srt subtitles, so I but them all in.
Q - The Plan To Save The World, by Joe Masepoes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8 - This video isn't available anymore
"Q: The Plan To Save the World"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/knsKuXaYwN9I/
-> 404 - Page not found
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