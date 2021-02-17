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The Unconstitutionality Of "Safely Reopening Schools During COVID"
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10 views • February 17, 2021
Federal hands, money, legislation and direction in education are a violation of the Tenth Amendment. Subsequently, all of the restrictions involving the hoax known as COVID-19 are also unconstitutional. However, that makes the reopening by the feds unconstitutional as well. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and I will be looking at the Department of Education's handbook on this criminal behavior in this show.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-unconstitutionality-of-dept-of-educations-safely-reopening-schools-during-covid/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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