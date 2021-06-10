© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode #19: Social Credit, MMT, and the Great Reset
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • June 10, 2021
In this video, we examine the dark side of MMT and both why and how Douglas Social Credit constitutes a superior alternative ... especially with the context of the World Economic Forum's threat of a "Great Reset".
Let's give a hard 'NO' to the so-called "Great Reset" in whatever form it may take.
Let's give a hard 'NO' to the so-called "Great Reset" in whatever form it may take.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.