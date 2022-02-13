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Hungary vs Soros: The Fight for Civilization
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22 views • February 13, 2022
Hungary vs Soros: The Fight for Civilization | Tucker Carlson Originals 2022
https://rumble.com/embed/vqsrp7/?pub=x2y2z
George Soros is waging cultural and political warfare on the West, but he's met his match in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Tucker travels to Hungary to find out how one nation is defeating George Soros.
https://nation.foxnews.com/watch/c6e6a029c83d1bcfb4bf96ff65b50a8e/
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https://rumble.com/embed/vqsrp7/?pub=x2y2z
George Soros is waging cultural and political warfare on the West, but he's met his match in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Tucker travels to Hungary to find out how one nation is defeating George Soros.
https://nation.foxnews.com/watch/c6e6a029c83d1bcfb4bf96ff65b50a8e/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
TShirts for Charity
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
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