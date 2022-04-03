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CIA COVERT EXPERIMENTS DOCUMENTARY - WERE THESE THE PRECURSOR TO WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW?
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137 views • April 03, 2022
Were these the opening act for the eventual covid pandemic? What were doctors willing to do? What were others willing to do for fame or money? Pure evil.
Declassified documents reveal experiments the CIA conducted on people without their knowledge, including a case of mass hysteria in France.
You didn't think they only did terrible things to the people in the United States did you? Oh no, they were equal opportunity criminals. They never discriminated. Source: Syndicado Digital Distribution.
Declassified documents reveal experiments the CIA conducted on people without their knowledge, including a case of mass hysteria in France.
You didn't think they only did terrible things to the people in the United States did you? Oh no, they were equal opportunity criminals. They never discriminated. Source: Syndicado Digital Distribution.
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