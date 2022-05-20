We found God's amazing presence at Moravian Falls.

Tasha and I had received an official invitation from our lovely Jesus given to us by the angel Gabriel during one of his last visits. We felt led to share what we saw and felt. God bless. Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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