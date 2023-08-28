Communist Survivor Vehemently Defends Freedoms Through New American Magazine - Paul Dragu

Paul Dragu escaped Communist Romania with his family when he was just eight years old, and he has never lost his appreciation and love for the uniqueness of American freedom. Today, he is the communications director for The John Birch Society and host of The New American TV Show. He describes his family’s journey of fleeing the ironclad tyranny of Romania and how he found his way to writing for The New American magazine, a publication centered on bringing truthful information and news to the public. A lot of people think that communism can’t befall the U.S., he says, but it’s already occurring here. If Americans don’t wake up and get involved to save their country, communism and tyranny will take over.
TAKEAWAYS
America is incredibly unique because it allowed for self-rule rather than governmental overrule
When people know what’s happening, they will take action that aligns with their interests
We are not immune to the scourge of communist tyranny; it is already deeply rooted in America right now
Never give up on defending freedom and its ideals
