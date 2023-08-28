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Communist Survivor Vehemently Defends Freedoms Through New American Magazine - Paul Dragu
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20 views • August 28, 2023

Paul Dragu escaped Communist Romania with his family when he was just eight years old, and he has never lost his appreciation and love for the uniqueness of American freedom. Today, he is the communications director for The John Birch Society and host of The New American TV Show. He describes his family’s journey of fleeing the ironclad tyranny of Romania and how he found his way to writing for The New American magazine, a publication centered on bringing truthful information and news to the public. A lot of people think that communism can’t befall the U.S., he says, but it’s already occurring here. If Americans don’t wake up and get involved to save their country, communism and tyranny will take over. 



TAKEAWAYS


America is incredibly unique because it allowed for self-rule rather than governmental overrule


When people know what’s happening, they will take action that aligns with their interests


We are not immune to the scourge of communist tyranny; it is already deeply rooted in America right now


Never give up on defending freedom and its ideals



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot

The New American Magazine: https://bit.ly/3pZh3Za

Defector Book: https://bit.ly/3OqPSQr

The New American TV: https://thenewamerican.com/video/tv/

The John Birch Society Leadership Conference: https://jbs.org/desmoines2023/


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE NEW AMERICAN

Website: https://thenewamerican.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmagazine/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3OnXenK


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE JOHN BIRCH SOCIETY

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Keywords
censorshipamericarussiafreedomscabaltyrannycommunistjohn birch societyromaniaglobal elitespaul dragutina griffincounter culture mom show
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