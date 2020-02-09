© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronavirus - China's Lies affect us all
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • February 09, 2020
This is a South African man; married to a Chinese woman who is a Dr. He is describing what is happening from people and family that are in China, and giving the TRUTH about the current situation within China, as well as around the world. He wants us to share this, upload this, and link to this, to get the true news out to the people of the world.
Hi message is powerful, and VERY MUCH NEEDED!
Hi message is powerful, and VERY MUCH NEEDED!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.