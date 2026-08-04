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Prepare For Tuesday the 4th Is what God Says. Prophetic Dreams in 2026 Reveal Secrets To The 144,000
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Our brother's dream: "Tuesday the 4th", that was loud and clear. something bad is going to happen. It was notable. I don't remember what it was exactly. I think it will impact a lot of people.


"Tues(this)day who you will serve" could this be what God is revealing with this date but not a year and month. Trying to keep our lamps trimmed and burning whilst emphasising [Tuesing] to study the [4th] Angel - the message by which we are sealed during JOL


Tues = Twos. Things happening in 2s. We've been seeing multiple events happening on the same day and this will only increase as we near the dark day


Three Houston-area moms sue over Ten Commandments in schools. They say it violates Texas’ own laws. A 2025 state law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms was upheld last spring by a federal appeals court. Now it’s being challenged in a state-level court in Harris County.


Where to see the biggest solar eclipse since 1999. The only total solar eclipse of the year coincides with the Perseid meteor shower. Here’s what you need to know to watch the eclipse.


#Tuesday

#PropheticDream

#BibleProphecy

#FourthAngel

#JudgmentOfTheLiving

#JOL


#GovernmentMandate

#BibleProphecy

#EndTimes

#SignsOfTheTimes

#GovernmentControl

#Africa


#EndTimeProphecy

#AdventistProphecy

#SDA


#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


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Keywords
bible prophecyend time prophecyprophetic dreamlast day eventsrevelation 18loud crylatter rainjudgment of the livingsda sermonthree angels messageseventh day adventist sermonfourth angel prophecyfourth angel messagetuesday the 4thtuesday prophecyaugust 4th 2026
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