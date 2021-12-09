Peter A. McCullough, MD MPH: A Great COVID-19 Physician Discusses Mass COVID-19 Psychosis

Refounding America, Reclaiming Ourselves, TV Episode #1



Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH—one of the greatest physicians and scientists of our time—is interviewed by Peter R. Breggin, MD on his first one-hour weekly TV show on www.Brighteon.tv and Roku. The inevitable technical glitch happened on the show’s maiden voyage and it was shortened to 30 minutes long, but it’s a stunning uninterrupted dive into the psychological and political of origins and methods for destroying the confidence of Americans and making them passive and docile. It offers a short rendition of the heart of COVID-19 and the Global Predators by Peter and Ginger Breggin and demonstrates the difference between looking at individual conduct as an internal psychological process and instead placing that psychology into a political and economic context. In that context, predatory billionaires and wealthy organizations of all kinds join with government leaders to bring human beings under their control and to crush their freedom. Aired Dec. 1, 2021 on Brighteon.TV.



Dr. Breggin's new ReFounding America will be airing live, weekly at 6 pm eastern time every Wednesday. Join us!