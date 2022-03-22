BIDEN'S NEW WORLD ORDER PIVOT TO UKRAINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
morphonios
Jake Morphonios
Today, President Joe Biden said that he recently had a conversation with a top military official in a secure facility about the emerging post-WWII "New World Order" and the importance of the United States in trying to lead that global system.
Back in July 2020, I delivered a broadcast in which I predicted that Biden would win the presidency and that this would result in a major geopolitical realignment based on the agenda of Biden's preferred faction of the New World Order.